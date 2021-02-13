Turkey condemns terror attack on UN personnel in Kabul

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey condemned a deadly terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying UN personnel in Afghanistan, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

“We are saddened to receive the news that 5 security guards lost their lives in a terrorist attack against a vehicle carrying UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) employees in Kabul on February 11,” the ministry said in a written statement.

It strongly condemned the “heinous act of terrorism”, and conveyed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

​​​​​​​It added that Turkey shares the pain of the UN community.

Following the attack, UNAMA said on Twitter: "The UN family in #Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan Directorate of Protection Service personnel in an incident today in Surobi District of Kabul."