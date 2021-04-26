Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

By Seda Sevencan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Monday strongly condemned a heinous terrorist attack in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno.

"We are saddened by the news that 31 soldiers lost their lives in a terrorist attack against a military convoy in Borno State of Nigeria on 25 April 2021," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara extends its sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Nigeria, it added.