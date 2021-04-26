Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Seda Sevencan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Monday strongly condemned a heinous terrorist attack in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno.

"We are saddened by the news that 31 soldiers lost their lives in a terrorist attack against a military convoy in Borno State of Nigeria on 25 April 2021," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara extends its sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Nigeria, it added.

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?