Turkey condoles death of young Italian swimmers

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Swimming Federation has expressed condolences for two Italian swimmers who were killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

Fabio Lombini, 23, and Gioele Rossetti, 23, passed away after their plane crashed in the south of Rome shortly after takeoff.

"We share the pain of the victims' families. Our condolences," it said in a tweet on Monday.

While Lombini was a 200m freestyle specialist, who won silver in a 2017 Italian championship, Rossetti had been successful at youth level in the country.