Turkey condoles with Central America amid hurricane

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey offered condolences to Central American nations after Hurricane Eta reportedly killed more than 70 people in the region, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and material damage in Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Belize due to the Eta Hurricane that affected the Central American region,” it said in a statement.

“We convey our sympathies to the friendly countries and people of the region as well as our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” it added.