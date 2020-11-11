Turkey condoles with Mali for death of former president

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey extended condolences Wednesday to Mali for the death of former President Amadou Toumani Toure.

“We received the news with sorrow that the former President of Mali, H.E. Mr Amadou Toumani Toure, who was in office between 2002-2012, has passed away on 10 November 2020 in Istanbul where he was being treated,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We wish God’s mercy on him, patience to his family and relatives, and extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Mali,” it added.