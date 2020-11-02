Turkey condoles with Philippines over typhoon victims

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry extended its condolences Sunday to the relatives of the victims and people of the Philippines over Typhoon Goni, the year’s most powerful cyclone.

The ministry said it learned with sorrow about the loss of lives and extensive damage it caused.

It also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Typhoon Goni struck the country early Sunday, bringing flooding, mudslides and strong winds and killing at least 10 people. At least three people are also reported missing.

Officials said the typhoon had wind speeds of up to 280 kilometers (173 miles) per hour and first lashed the country’s eastern island province of Catanduanes, bringing with it heavy rains.

It then made landfall four times throughout the day on the island of Luzon, leading to coastal towns being inundated and rivers flooding and overflowing.

It was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday evening local time and continues to weaken over the West Philippine Sea.