Turkey congratulates Guinean leader on election victory

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Sunday congratulated Alpha Conde for being elected as the president of the West African country of Guinea.

"We congratulate H.E. Mr. Alpha Conde… and wish that the election results will be propitious [favorable] for the friendly and brotherly people of Guinea," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We believe that the political process in the upcoming period will be carried out on the basis of social consensus, and with an inclusive approach that will meet the expectations of the people of Guinea."

The official results of the vote held on Oct. 18 were announced on Saturday by the Constitutional Court of Guinea.