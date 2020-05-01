Turkey continues to evacuate nationals abroad

By Mehmet Fatih Aslan

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AA) – An additional 373 people were placed under 14-day quarantine in this province Friday after returning from abroad amid the novel coronavirus.

The provincial governorate said 100 were brought from Iraq by bus and 273 from Algeria by plane. A total of 299 were Turks.

They were transferred to rooms after a health screening to begin the two-week observation, after which they will be able to leave if no symptoms have occurred.

