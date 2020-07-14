Turkey conveys condolences to Afghanistan

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey conveyed its condolences to Afghanistan on Monday after 36 security forces were killed and over 60 others wounded amid a surge in Taliban-claimed attacks.

"We are saddened to receive the news that today’s terrorist attack targeting the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Afghanistan’s Samangan province resulted in the loss of many lives.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, a swift recovery to the injured and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement called for an end to the violence and urged those who still believe they can achieve their aims through violence to renounce these acts and work for peace in accordance with the expectations of the Afghan people, especially in this period when there is a serious opportunity for peace.

The Taliban on Sunday rejected growing calls by the Afghan government and international community for a ceasefire.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahed earlier said in a series of tweets that implementation of the Doha agreement with the US and starting intra-Afghan negotiations are necessary toward de-escalation and the end of the war.

"If anyone seeks ceasefire before talks then such is illogical. War is raging precisely b/c we have yet to find an alternative," he said.

Last week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani warned the peace process might face "serious challenges" if the Taliban continue their aggression.