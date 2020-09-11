Turkey conveys condolences to Niger over deadly floods

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Friday expressed sorrow over deadly floods in Niger and conveyed condolences for the loss of lives.

“We are saddened to receive the news that the flood disaster occurred due to the heavy rainfalls in the whole Niger caused much loss of lives and extensive damage,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

“We share the grief of the friendly and brotherly Nigerien people,” it said, also wishing Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives.

The ministry extended “sincere condolences” to the relatives of the deceased and to the Nigerien government.

The months-long heavy rains caused flooding in Niger and left at least 65 people dead.

A total of 329,958 people have been affected by the disaster in Maradi, Tahoua, Tillaberi and Dosso regions, as well as the capital Niamey, according to the Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management Ministry.