Turkey: Coronavirus recoveries approach 200,000

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – A total of 1,334 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, bringing the current total number to 193,217, said the country's health minister on Saturday.

The rate of cases' turning into pneumonia is decreasing in Turkey, said Fahrettin Koca.

Turkey saw 1,016 more cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 211,981, the Health Ministry data showed.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,344, with 21 daily fatalities reported.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 48,813 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 3.93 million.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed over 561,300 lives in 188 countries and regions since emerging in China last December.

Over 12.53 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the US, Brazil, India, and Russia currently the worst-hit countries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than half of total patients worldwide — over 6.91 million — have recovered so far.