Turkey: Coronavirus recoveries near 200,000 mark

By Burak Bir and Fahri Aksut

ANKARA (AA) – A total of 1,014 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, bringing the current total to 199,834, said the country's health minister on Friday.

According to Health Ministry data, the total number of nationwide infections rose to 217,799, as 926 more cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,458, with 18 new fatalities reported Friday.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 41,215 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the overall count to over 4.19 million.

On Twitter, Fahrettin Koca said there had been an increase in the number of patients under intensive care and intubation.

He also noted that efforts were ongoing to further lower death numbers via early diagnoses, screening and treatment.

Since originating in China last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 592,000 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 13.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 7.7 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.