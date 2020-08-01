Turkey: Coronavirus recoveries surpass 215,500

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Saturday confirmed 981 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 215,516, according to the country's health minister.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 996 people contracted COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 231,869.

Koca said there were no new critically ill patients in 36 provinces over the past three days, adding that number of cases are increasing in the capital Ankara, Mardin, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep and Konya provinces.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,710, with 19 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals conducted more than 44,846 tests for COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to over 4.84 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 680,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Nearly 17.64 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 10.36 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.