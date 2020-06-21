Turkey: COVID-19 recoveries exceed 160,000 mark

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey announced on Sunday 1,412 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to more than 160,000, according to the country’s health minister.

With the latest additions, the number of recoveries reached 160,240, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

“The number of recovered patients is 320 more than the new cases today. We should increase the gap with measures,” said Koca.

The death toll in the country rose to 4,950, as 23 new fatalities were reported over the past day.

Health care workers conducted 40,496 tests to detect the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 2.94 million.

According to test results, the total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide reached 187,685, with nearly 1,192 new infections.

Sunday’s figures took the number of the active cases to 22,495.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 465,300 people worldwide, with more than 8.83 million confirmed cases and close to 4.39 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.