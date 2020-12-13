Turkey: COVID-19 recoveries to include quarantined ones

By Ahmet Sertan Usul

ANKARA (AA) – The table of Turkey's daily COVID-19 recoveries has been updated on Saturday.

The recoveries section has been renamed from recovered patients to the number of recoveries as apart from the patients who won the battle against the pandemic, it has included the list of people whose quarantine period has also ended.

In this context, the number of recoveries in the table announced on Saturday has included both COVID-19 patients who have completed their treatment and those whose quarantine has ended.

Accordingly, the number of recovered patients, which was listed as 5,516 in the table on Friday, was on Saturday changed into 20,191 recoveries with the total number of recoveries reaching 1,581,565.

Turkey confirmed 29,136 more coronavirus infections, including 5,203 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released on Saturday.

The total number of cases hit 1,809,809 with the latest additions, the data showed.

Since it emerged last December, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.6 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

More than 71.54 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 46.68 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

While the US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.

* Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev