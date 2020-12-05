Turkey: COVID-19 restrictions broadcast in 3 languages

By Ahmet Kaplan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) -Announcements informing residents of coronavirus restrictions were made in the Turkish, Kurdish and Zazaki languages Friday in this southeastern province.

Police and municipality teams in Diyarbakir made the announcements in different areas and asked residents to comply with a weekend curfew restriction, which began at 9 p.m. local time (1800GMT) and will last until 5 a.m. (0200GMT) Monday.

The announcements conveyed details of the curfew restrictions imposed during weekdays and the weekend.

*Writing by Merve Berker