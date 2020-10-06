Turkey criticizes EU’s 2020 enlargement report

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Tuesday criticized the European Commission’s 2020 Enlargement Package prepared for all candidate and potential candidate countries.

“The 2020 report on Turkey reflects the EU’s biased approach which is also away from being constructive and has double standards,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In this report too, the EU criticizes Turkey with baseless arguments while it does not mention its responsibilities and commitments it has failed to fulfill. In particular, its biased, unfair, and disproportionate criticism of Turkey’s foreign, security, and economic policies as well as our governmental system, elections, fundamental rights, some judicial and administrative decisions, and the legitimate measures taken against terrorism shows how the EU is away from being objective,” the ministry said.

Turkey is a candidate country which adopts the negotiation process despite being blocked “by narrow-minded attitude displayed by some EU parties,” the statement said, stressing that the country is committed to the EU membership process.

“It was expected the commission to strongly stress this and not make a discrimination in the candidate countries in its enlargement strategy and implementation as ‘Western Balkans’ and Turkey,” it said.

– Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean, Cyprus

The statement also said the sections of the report on the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Cyprus issues are entirely based on Greek-Greek Cypriot claims.

“This situation tarnishes the commission's impartiality. We reject this biased and unlawful point of view that contributes neither to the solution of the Cyprus problem nor to the stability of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

“Furthermore, Greek-Greek Cypriot duo’s taking hostage of EU-Turkey relations to that extent estranges the EU from strategic mind and vision while harming the EU's interests. With no claim on the right of anyone, Turkey will continue to protect its rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots,” the statement added.

Tensions have recently escalated in a dispute between Turkey and Greece on energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece, with France's support, has disputed Turkey's energy exploration, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent drill ships with a military escort to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also have rights in the region.

To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure fair sharing of the region's resources.

– Judicial issues

The statement underlined that the report did not mark the threats Turkey faces by the terror groups such as PKK/PYD/YPG, as well as FETO and Daesh/ISIS.

“The language used in this section does not serve any other purpose than to please radicals in Europe who are against the EU and Turkey. Turkey acts in line with universal values, fundamental rights, security, democracy and the rule of law,” the statement said.

“In addition, the fact that the EU, which claims to be a power based on common values, has not opened the 23rd Judiciary and Fundamental Rights and the 24th Justice, Freedom and Security chapters to the negotiations is a serious contrast. Turkey does not expect praise over irregular migration management policy based on humanitarian grounds, but the sharing of burden and the fulfillment of all commitments of Memorandum of March 18,” it added.

– Economic issues

In the report, Turkey's economy was highlighted to cope with competitive pressure and market power within the EU, while some policies were criticized in terms of a functioning market economy criterion.

“Our country is highly integrated with the EU market in terms of both trade and investments, and is directly affected by the economic problems in the EU and fluctuations in global markets,” the statement said.

“But Turkey is taking the necessary measures, coping to get through this difficult situation with the minimum damage, which the EU member countries are deeply affected. On the other hand, it is noteworthy that the EU stated that there was a decline in the areas related to the Customs Union, while it did not start the negotiations for its update,” it added.

– Turkey determined to maintain harmonization with EU acquis

The statement stressed that the report showed Turkey’s overall harmonization level is good in 21 chapters, while it marks progress at various levels in 17 chapters over the last year.

“Level of harmonization mentioned in the report, despite the political obstacles Turkey faces during the accession process, is a clear expression of the will to maintain harmonization with the EU acquis,” the statement said.

“Our sincere desire is that the EU approaches Turkey, a candidate country, in larger and common interests of our continent, not in terms of selfish and parochial interests of certain parties, as well as developing and advancing Turkey-EU relationship in all dimensions in a membership perspective,” it added.