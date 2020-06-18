Turkey: Daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new infections

By Dilara Hamit and Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – The daily coronavirus recoveries in Turkey have exceeded the new cases registered on Thursday, said the health minister.

A total of 1,382 people beat COVID-19 over the past day, bringing the overall count to over 156,022, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

In intensive care, 755 patients are still receiving treatment for the coronavirus, the data showed.

According to test results, the tally of COVID-19 cases nationwide reached 184,031, with 1,304 new infections in the last 24 hours, down by 125 people from a day earlier.

"The negligence by one of us concerns all of us. Let's continue our life with precautions," Koca said.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,882, with 21 more fatalities reported.

Health care professionals conducted more than 48,400 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2,82 million.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed more than 450,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

Over 8.4 million cases have been reported worldwide, while recoveries have surpassed 4.1 million so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.