Turkey: Daily recoveries from COVID-19 exceeds cases

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – The tally of patients who recovered from coronavirus in Turkey on Saturday exceeded fresh cases, the country's health minister said.

The daily recoveries stood at 3,845, while new infections totaled 2,861, said Fahrettin Koca in a tweet.

“The number of discharged people from hospitals is 984 more than the number of new patients," he added.

Moreover, the trend of positive tests is also falling, he said, urging the public to follow lockdown measures.

So far, a total of 25,582 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the minister.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey stands at 2,706, with 107,773 cases.

At least 38,308 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 868,565, according to the Health Ministry.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 200,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.84 million, while over 803,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.