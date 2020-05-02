Turkey: Daily virus cases under 2,000 for first time since March 30

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases has been reported under 2,000 for the first time since March 30 in Turkey, the health minister said on Saturday.

A total of 58,259 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Turkey as the country continues to take measures against the novel virus, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

On Saturday, 4,451 recoveries were reported, a figure which more than doubled the new cases registered over the past day for the second day in a row, according to Koca.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 3,336 as Turkey registered 78 more deaths — a figure below 80 for the first time after a long time — in the past 24 hours, said the health minister.

Turkey recorded 1,983 new cases, bringing the tally to 124,375, Koca said.

The country, meanwhile, continued to conduct a growing number of tests daily.

In the last 24 hours, over 36,318 additional tests have been conducted, and the total number of tests exceeded 1.11 million.

More than 3.38 million cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the world’s hardest-hit areas.

A significant number of COVID-19 patients – over 1.06 million – have recovered, but the disease has also claimed close to 240,000 lives so far, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.