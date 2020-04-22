Turkey: Death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,376

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 117 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,376.

The total number of registered coronavirus reached 98,674, as 3,083 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at the news conference following Coronavirus Science Board meeting.

So far, a total of 16,477 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 1,559 discharged on Tuesday alone, the minister added.

A total of 37,535 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 750,944.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 180,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.6 million, while more than 700,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.