Turkey: Death toll from novel coronavirus hits 2,140

By Firdevs Bulut

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Monday confirmed 123 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,140.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 90,980 as 4,674 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 13,430 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,454 patients were discharged on Monday only, Koca added.

He also said 39,703 tests were conducted over the past day, with the total number of tests reaching 673,980.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 167,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.43 million, while more than 639,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.