Turkey: Death toll from quake rises to 42

By Aykut Karadag

ANKARA (AA) – The death toll from an earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region rose to 42 Saturday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The agency said as of 05.30 local time (0330GMT) Sunday, there have been 786 aftershocks stronger than magnitude-4.0.

Search and rescue activities continue in the coastal Aegean province of Izmir.

At least 896 people were wounded Friday when a magnitude-6.6 quake jolted Izmir.

A total of 667 of 896 victims have been discharged from hospitals while 229 are still under care.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk