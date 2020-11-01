Turkey: Death toll from quake rises to 43

By Aykut Karadag

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's death toll from an earthquake rose Sunday to 43, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The agency said as of 7 a.m. local time (0500GMT) Sunday, there have been 812 aftershocks, with 40 more powerful than magnitude-4.0.

Search and rescue activities continue in the coastal Aegean province of Izmir after the magnitude-6.6 quake jolted the region Friday, leaving at least 896 people wounded.

A total of 667 of 896 victims have been discharged from hospitals while 229 are still under treatment.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk