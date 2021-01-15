Turkey decries Norway’s permitting of 'terror propaganda’

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry denounced Norway on Thursday for allowing the YPG/PKK terror group to disseminate propaganda in the capital Oslo.

It was allowed to hang a painting about women's rights as part of an event supported by the Oslo Municipality that served the propaganda of the YPG/PKK/PYD terrorist organization, the ministry said in a statement.

"It is 'worth noting' that the Oslo Municipality continues to support terror despite our diplomatic initiatives," it said.

Reminding that the terror group is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, the ministry stressed that women are among the most affected by the PKK's terror campaign while its crimes, including child abduction, have been revealed in human rights reports.

The cries during a sit-in protest against the terror group in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey of mothers whose children were kidnapped by the terrorist organization are an example, it noted.

It noted that the PYD/YPG, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, is also one of the leading actors of the abuse of women.

The sit-in protest outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the YPG/PKK — began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said YPG/PKK terrorists had forcibly recruited their children and has been growing every day.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.