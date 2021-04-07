Turkey decries 'provocative' remarks by Greek deputy FM

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the Greek deputy foreign minister’s remarks against Turkey and its president.

“We strongly condemn the immoral statements, which are not in line with political and diplomatic practices, of Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece Miltiadis Varvitsiotis about our country and our president in an interview with a television channel,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said Greek officials continue to persistently engage in "provocative and tension-raising actions and rhetoric" toward Turkey.

Ankara considers these actions and rhetoric "intentional" in a period of new steps taken to sustain dialogue between the two countries, the ministry said.

Turkey urges the Greek political leadership to display "common sense" and sincerity "for dialogue channels between the two countries to function again,” according to the statement.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Last year, Ankara sent out several drill ships for exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue, and negotiations.