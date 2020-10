By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Denmark and Turkey have signed an agreement to give mutual equivalence to seafarers of the two countries.

The agreement paves the way for Turkish seafarers to work in Danish-flagged ships, Adil Karaismailoglu, the Turkish transportation and infrastructure minister, tweeted on Thursday.

"We serve Turkish maritime as one of the countries that train the most seafarers in the world," he said.

Both countries are NATO allies.