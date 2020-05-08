Turkey develops new output line for defense industry

By Sarp Ozer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s new production line, established with the locally-produced machines, came into service for a state-run shell factory on Friday.

As part of a new project of Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK), the new production line is manufacturing cartridges at the Gazi Cartridge Factory in capital Ankara in accordance with NATO standards.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, and commanders of armed, naval and air forces participated in the inauguration ceremony via a video link.

MKEK, Turkey's only state-run enterprise engaged in the production of small arms ammunition, produces cartridges of various calibers and types from 5.56 millimeters to 40 millimeters.

“Gazi Cartridge Factory, which has a meaningful position in Turkey’s domestic industry, is very important in terms of supplying the needs of armed forces,” Akar said.

Akar stressed that the production increased about 40% with the use of domestic machinery.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur