Turkey distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia

By Enes Canli and Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat

ANKARA, Turkey / KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – Turkey’s state-run aid agency on Friday distributed food packages and hygiene kits among 180 refugee families in Tunisia.

The aid was distributed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in cooperation with the Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity (UTSS).

Each Ramadan package contained cooking oil, semolina, wheat flour, sugar, rice, pasta, noodle, tomato paste, and milk, TIKA said in a written statement.

Besides food aid, a bag containing hygiene kits — including bleach, sanitary pads and diapers — were also distributed.

Meanwhile, TIKA also organized an iftar or fast-breaking dinner for children living in orphanages in Afghanistan.