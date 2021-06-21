Turkey, Djibouti discuss healthcare cooperation

By Mohammed Dhaysane

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AA) – The top health official in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti on Monday received a delegation from Turkey’s Health Ministry.

Turkey's Ambassador to Djibouti Salim Levent Sahinkaya was also at the meeting to discuss bilateral health cooperation, Djibouti Health Minister Ahmed Roble Abdilleh said afterwards.

Officials discussed medical assessment of Djiboutian patients in Turkey, the training of Djiboutian doctors in Turkey, and the acquisition of medical materials and equipment, according to Abdilleh.

The two countries plan to boost the level of cooperation between Turkey and Djibouti, he said, mentioning new collaborative avenues on medical projects, twinning programs with Turkish hospitals, and building Turkish hospitals in the small African nation.