Turkey draw with Russia 1-1 in UEFA Nations League

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish national football team drew with Russia 1-1 in a UEFA Nations League B group match on Sunday.

Anton Miranchuk's goal gave a 1-0 lead to the home team in the 28th minute at VTB Arena in Moscow.

Turkey equalized the game in the Group 3 with Kenan Karaman's goal in the 62nd minute, ending the match 1-1.

Hungary beat Serbia 1-0 in an away game in the other group match.

Turkey are currently in third place with 2 points in the Group 3 led by Russia, which collected 7 points.

Hungary earned 6 points in the second spot and Serbia sit at the bottom with 1 point.