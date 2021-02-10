Turkey: E-commerce giant Trendyol appoints new head

By Yunus Girgin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish e-commerce giant Trendyol has appointed Caglayan Cetin as its new president, the company announced Tuesday.

The Trendyol Group continues to strengthen its leadership team with the appointment effective immediately of Cetin, who has spent 20 years in global finance, the company said in a statement.

"Cetin served as managing director and head of Goldman Sachs Turkey and co-head of EMEA corporate investment banking coverage at Deutsche Bank. Cetin will lead new strategic initiatives, investor relations, and overall growth strategy at Trendyol Group," it said.

Cetin also said he is honored to join Trendyol.

Stressing that Trendyol’s vision is to become one of Europe’s leading e-commerce platforms, Cetin said: "I look forward to contributing to the medium- and long-term growth of Trendyol Group.”

Additionally, Demet Mutlu, Trendyol Group’s founder and CEO, said Cetin will support the company's local and global growth with his unique experience and vision.

Amid the pandemic, online sales in Turkey, like worldwide, have surged, with many consumers electing to shop safely from home.