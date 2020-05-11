By Murat Aslan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a deficit of $3.6 billion in March, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Monday.

Turkey's central bank is set to announce the balance of payments figures for March on Wednesday.

The estimates of a group of 13 economists range between $680 million and $4.7 billion.

The end-2020 current account balance is forecast to register a deficit of $8.2 billion.

Turkey's current account balance in February saw a deficit of nearly $1.23 billion, up from $117 million in the same period last year.

The country's 12-month rolling surplus amounted to $6.13 billion in the month.

