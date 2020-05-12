Turkey ends handball season over virus

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey ended all handball leagues on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, without crowning a champion.

The decision was announced by the Turkish Handball Federation President Bilal Eyuboglu during a TV interview.

There will be also no promotion or relegation in the leagues, he said, adding that the decision was taken after a consensus of all clubs.

Turkey suspended all competitions in four major sports: football, basketball, handball, and volleyball on March 19, after the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

Besides handball, volleyball and basketball leagues have already ended without winners and relegations.

The Turkish Football Federation, however, said last week that the leagues would resume on June 12.