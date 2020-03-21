Turkey enlightens Syrians about COVID-19 in Afrin

By Erdal Turkoglu

HATAY, Turkey/AFRIN, Syria (AA) – Turkey’s Communication Directorate delivered an informative brochure in Arabic on Friday to help Syrians protect themselves against the novel coronavirus.

Health Ministry Syria Mission Force teams maintained efforts to protect Syrians from the virus in Operation Peace Spring, Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield areas by delivering the six-page brochure to every house and informed residents.

Nearly 500,000 brochure will be delivered by teams in the three regions.

Turkish Health Ministry Syria Coordinator Umit Mutlu Tiryaki said troops are looking at the health of those at the border and disinfecting some vehicles.

He said patients are being referred to hospitals in Syria in suspect virus cases. "After a health check, if there is any potential for COVID-19, patients are being sent to Cobanbey Hospital in Turkey,” he said.

Ten samples were sent to Turkey from Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn.

“So far, there is has not been any positive COVID-19 test results. We are happy there is no any case in the region,” he said.

Muhammed Abdo, a resident of Hammam village in Afrin, said the brochures are very helpful, and thanked Turkey for efforts in the region.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 166 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 275,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 11,000, and more than 88,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

*Writing by Davut Demircan