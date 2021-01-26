Turkey: Ex-police chief gets 2 years for politician’s death

By Izzet Mazi and Adsiz Gunebakan

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey (AA) – A former chief of police convicted for his ties to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for abusing his authority regarding the death of Muhsin Yazicioglu, a senior politician killed in a helicopter crash in 2009.

Yazicioglu, the founder of the Great Unity Party (BBP), died on March 25, 2009 when a helicopter taking him to a local election rally crashed into a mountain in the southern province of Kahramanmaras. Five others also lost their lives.

Defendant Dursun Ozmen was accused of misconducting the rescue operation after the crash.

"I did not hinder or misconduct the rescue operation," Ozmen said at the trial via video link, adding he was innocent and became the scapegoat for the tragic accident.

He asked for an acquittal.

The court ruled not to reduce the sentence and sentenced him to two years, stating the defendant had no remorse about the incident or the way the crime was committed.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas