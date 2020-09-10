Turkey expects EU to be ‘honest broker’ in E.Med

By Ali Murat Alhas and Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish foreign minister on Thursday said his country expected the European Union to act as an “honest broker” in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

“If you are part of the problem, how can you mediate between Turkey and Greece? Or, between Turkish and Greek Cypriots,” said Cavusoglu while addressing European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Relations via video conferencing.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey — the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean — has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.