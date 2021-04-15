Turkey exports pistachios to 80 countries in Q1

By Esber Ayaydin

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AA) – Turkey exported $36.8 million worth of pistachios produced in its southeastern Sanliurfa province to 80 countries in the last three months.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from the Southeastern Anatolia Exporters' Association, the figure increased 73% compared to the same period last year.

In 2020, the value of pistachio exports was $90.4 million in total.

In terms of amount, Italy was the top importer of the Turkish pistachios with 661,000 tons, followed by Germany and Israel with 629,000 and 254,000, respectively.

Isa Kizildemir, the head of the Sanliurfa Commodity Exchange, said that despite the worldwide pandemic, farmers in the province did not give up production.

Hopefully, by the end of the year, the sector will set a new record, he added.