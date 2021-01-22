Turkey extends aid to empower women in South Sudan

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – Turkey’s state-run aid agency on Friday donated materials to be used by women to make sandals in South Sudan, a landlocked country in East-Central Africa.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) donated several sandal-making items to empower women by providing them opportunities to earn independently.

“We support humanitarian and developmental projects for the benefit of the people of South Sudan,” said Mustafa Kemal Akbulut, Turkey’s deputy chief of mission for political and economic affairs. He disclosed that about 46 women were trained on how to make sandals.

“This project will empower women and will generate income for them and we will be working together with relevant South Sudanese authorities and NGOs,” Akbulut added.

Peter Mayen Majongdit, the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, thanked the Turkish government for the support, saying it will improve livelihoods of people.

Angelina Abuk, one of the beneficiaries, said the project is very important for them because it is going to change their lives.

The project for making sandals is being implemented by a women-led national organization LULU CARE.

Turgut Gazigil, the acting coordinator for TIKA in Juba, was also present at the occasion.