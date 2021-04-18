Turkey extends condolences to Turkmen president

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey extended its condolences on Sunday to Turkmen President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov over his father's death.

"I wish Allah's mercy on Malikguli Berdimuhamedov, the father of President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov, and my condolences to the president and the friendly and brotherly people of Turkmenistan," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

Also, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in a tweet "wished Allah's mercy on Malikguli Berdimuhamedov" and conveyed his condolences to "friendly and brotherly people and government of Turkmenistan."