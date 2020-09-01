Turkey: Families continue sit-in against PKK on day 365

By Hasan Namli

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – A long-running sit-in by families in southeastern Turkey whose children were kidnapped by terrorists entered its 365th day on Tuesday.

The protest began last September in the city of Diyarbakir, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The demonstration outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) – which the government accuses of having links to the terror group YPG/PKK – has been growing every day.

The grieving families have vowed to continue the sit-in until every family is reunited with their children.

Hatice Ay, one of the protesting mothers, said her minor son was kidnapped by the terror group five years ago when he was only 16.

“I want my son back from HDP,” she said, asking him to surrender to security forces.

Abdullah Demir, father of a kidnapped boy, said a total of 15 kids have returned to their families so far.

“They have no conscience and mercy, otherwise they would not take a 14- or 15-year-old boy to the mountains and give him a gun,” he said.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar