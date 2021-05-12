Turkey: Fener Greek patriarch wishes Muslims happy Eid al-Fitr

By Zeynep Rakipoglu​​​​​​​

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Fener Greek Orthodox patriarch in Turkey wished a happy Eid al-Fitr to the country's Muslims, the Greek Patriarchate of Istanbul said Wednesday.

"On the occasion of the completion of the fasting period of Ramadan, we, from this holy and historical place which has been the center or Orthodox Christianity for about 2,000 years in Istanbul, express our sincere congratulations and wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters, who fest in joy, love and hope,” Bartholomeos said in a message.

He said fasting is a sacred and common practice that is a reminder of the absolute nature of God in all religions from Prophet Abraham.

Bartholomeos stressed that the celebration of holidays in all religions is a sacred tradition that shows trust in each other.

"It is also a magnificent event until the food, which is an indispensable element for life, brings everyone together through a sacred act such as sharing a common table. This blessing of God becomes the source for spirituality, the occasion for celebration.

"Unconditional love, human love, benevolence, and justice are a fertile ground for all of us to live together in peace and cultural cooperation,” said Bartholomeos, adding that “

“The dimension of this reality and the greatness of God's love invites us to share the joy of Eid and sincerely congratulate you on your fast and Eid al-Fitr. We pray that God, the one, will bring peace and prosperity to all the peoples of the world and to all humanity," he said.

*Writing by Merve Berker