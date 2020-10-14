Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey fought hard to earn a 2-2 draw with Serbia in a UEFA Nations League group match Wednesday at Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the opener in the 22nd minute with a header for Serbia.

Serbia was also awarded a penalty kick in the 48th minute of the second half as Savic was fouled by Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu in the penalty area.

Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic successfully converted the penalty to double the gap for the visitors.

The team was leading the match 2-0, but Turkey did not give up the fight.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu scored to narrow the gap in the 57th minute, making a one-two with Turkish forward Kenan Karaman to finish in the penalty area and giving hope to Turkey.

In the 76th minute, Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan scored the equalizer, flicking the ball into the net at close range.

Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz was sent off in stoppage time after a foul. Yilmaz had been already booked.

Yilmaz is suspended for Turkey's next match against Russia in Istanbul on Nov. 15.

– League B – Group 3 results:

Turkey – Serbia: 2-2

Russia – Hungary: 0-0