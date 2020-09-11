Turkey: France should obey international maritime rules

By Emin Avundukluoglu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish parliament speaker urged France on Friday to obey international maritime rules in the eastern Mediterranean.

"As a NATO ally, we are waiting for France to give up hypocrisy and to obey the international maritime rules," Mustafa Sentop told journalists at the parliament building.

"Nobody should reflect his teenager issues to the international issues," he added.

Sentop also urged France to "honestly behave against its NATO ally Turkey."

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent out drill ships such as the Oruc Reis to explore for energy on its continental shelf, citing Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have energy rights in the region.

Dialogue for sharing these resources fairly would be win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.