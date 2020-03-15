Turkey, Georgia delay decision to stop mutual flights

By Firat Tasdemir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey and Georgia on Saturday postponed until March 20 a decision to stop mutual flights.

As part of measures taken against the coronavirus, Turkey and Georgia had decided to stop the flights March 14.

But in a statement, the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said both sides decided to postpone the decision.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

A vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut