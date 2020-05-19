Turkey, Germany, France, UK hold teleconference meeting

By Fahri Aksut

ANKARA (AA) – Foreign ministers of Turkey, Germany, France and the UK held a teleconference to discuss regional issues and latest developments, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that Mevlut Cavusoglu, Heiko Maas, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Dominic Raab gathered for a virtual meeting to follow the results of a quartet summit of Turkish, French, German and British leaders in March.

"At the meeting, the current situation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the possible common steps to be taken, and the latest regional developments, especially in Syria, Libya and Iraq, were discussed in detail," the statement said.

The meeting was useful in exchanging views on these issues, it added.

The foreign ministers agreed to meet again within the same framework, the statement concluded without setting a date.