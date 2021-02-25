Turkey gets back historical artifacts from Hungary

By Mehmet Yilmaz and Nazli Yuzbasioglu

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AA) – Hundreds of historical artifacts of Anatolian origin recovered in Hungary were returned to Turkey on Thursday.

The 412 items were found by Hungarian authorities in a Turkish national's possession back in 2015.

They include the head of a Roman-era marble statue, a marble figurine, several metal, wood and stone artifacts, as well as multiple coins.

The artifacts were handed over to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu by his counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

Thanking Hungary for the gesture, the Turkish minister said on Twitter: “Received the cultural artifacts of Anatolia origin confiscated in 2015 in Hungary. Appreciate friendly Hungary’s support in this process.”

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has started the process of bringing the artifacts back to Turkey, where they will be exhibited in the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in the capital Ankara.

* Writing by Busra Nur Cakmak