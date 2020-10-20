Turkey grieves over deadly floods in Vietnam, Cambodia

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey expressed sorrow Monday over recent deadly floods in Vietnam and Cambodia, conveying its condolences over the loss of lives.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage in Vietnam and Cambodia due to floods and landslides caused by the tropical storms Linfa and Nangka,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives, as well as to the friendly peoples and governments of Vietnam and Cambodia,” it said, also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 91 people were killed and over a dozen others went missing in rain-related incidents in Vietnam and Cambodia.