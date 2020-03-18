Turkey helping NW Syria 2 years after anti-terror op

By Omer Koparan and Adham Kako

AFRIN, Syria (AA) – Turkey on Wednesday marked the second year since the success of Operation Olive Branch, a major military offensive against the YPG/PKK terror group in northwestern Syria.

Turkish-backed troops liberated Afrin district, located opposite to Turkey's southern Hatay border province, from the terrorist group on March 18, 2018, after 58 days.

The operation prioritized increasing the security in the region, making life easier for civilians to return to their homes and bring life back to normal by clearing the city center of terrorists.

As part of these efforts, troops spotted and destroyed bases, trenches, booby traps and explosives belonging to YPG/PKK terrorists.

Also, the Turkish-backed forces supported locals in areas such as agriculture, industry, trade, culture, sports, health, and education to remove the traces of terrorism and establish peace.

Local councils were convened to improve infrastructure, roads, maintenance, and sanitation works in the city center.

– Schools for over 60,000 students

Some of Operation Olive Branch's most significant outcomes in the region were in education and health.

Troops restored numerous schools in the district, used by terrorists as so-called headquarters, to over 60,000 students. They now receive education in 259 schools from 2,125 teachers in different fields.

Some 23 health-care centers and eight general hospitals were reinforced with the support of Turkey's Health Ministry, offering free medical facilities to people in the region.

– Investments in sports

Sports complexes in the city established with the support of Turkey's Youth and Sports Ministry offer social and sports activities for locals.

Residents can now enroll in tennis, basketball, football and martial arts training.

In agriculture, the main source of income in the district, farmers are provided with seeds and veterinary care for their livestock.

The number of civilians living in the district have now reached 350,000.

Lokman Suleiman, a resident, told Anadolu Agency that the local councils paved the way for normalization in the city.

"We really appreciate Turkey for their humanitarian aid and support to the local councils," Suleiman said.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur