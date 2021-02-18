Turkey helps drug addiction survivors in Sudan

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM (AA) – The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has helped survivors of drug addiction in Sudan establish careers by providing them with vocational training and materials.

On Nov. 25 last year, the state-run aid body provided welding machines as well as electrical installation, plumbing, tire repair and barber materials to 105 young people with the help of the local Bit Mekeli Association.

Through the vocational project for youth living on the streets of the capital Khartoum, some people set up business or became specialists in their professions by working in contracted workplaces.

Lubna Ali Muhammed Abdurrahman, an official from the Bit Mekeli Association, told Anadolu Agency he was very happy that their joint project with TIKA had borne fruit.

Stressing that they have been working with those suffering from addiction and the homeless for years, he said they could not find the opportunity to implement production-oriented projects.

“This project, which we have carried out with the efforts of TIKA, has been an international project in all aspects, including treatment, accommodation, rehabilitation and employment support,” he said.

“We desire more cooperation with TIKA in our future project for girls. We are grateful to TIKA for their support,” he added.

Abdulmuhsin Babekir Abdullah Musa, one of the beneficiaries of the project, said he became a barber to earn a living.

Underlining that they learned how to stay on their feet with the project, he said: “The joint project of TIKA and the Bit Mekeli Association is really valuable. I had an interest and talent in barbering. I realized this with TIKA's material support.”

Hasan Abdullah Erbab Ishak, another beneficiary, also expressed his gratitude.

“I became a blacksmith with their support. I do my own job in my workshop,” he said.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar